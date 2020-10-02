David R. Carlson, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
