David D. Stark, 70, of Buffalo Lake passed away Oct. 27 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Celebration of life gathering will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Buffalo Lake Community Center. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Bismarck Township. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
