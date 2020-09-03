David W. Greeley, 54, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, and one hour prior to the service, ALL AT CHURCH. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
