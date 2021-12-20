Dawn F. Svoboda, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Season of lights: Bretts' holiday display has grown through the years
- Olivia Rodrigo was destined for stardom, says Jake Paul
- Bono still learning about wife
- Thomas Pohlen, 76
- One woman dead following fire at Hutchinson mobile home park
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Mary Seivert, 91
- Hutchinson High School one step closer to hiring interim principal
- Anna Ulrich, 96
- Five children injured in school bus crash near Glencoe