Dean Alan Ruzicka, 55, of Winsted, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake with Parish Prayers at 6:30 p.m. Gathering will continue Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with a Rosary Service at 10:30 a.m. all at the church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.