Deanna K. Nelson, 73, of Buffalo Lake passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Gathering of family and friends will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Please visit hantge.com for all updated service information.

Tags

Recommended for you