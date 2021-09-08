Delbert Merle Rutske, 92, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment following in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be 9-11 a.m., Friday, two hours prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
