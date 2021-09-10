Della Lena Schultz, 96, of Glencoe, passed away Sept. 9, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Private family service is Saturday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The public is welcome to attend the committal service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Brownton. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Here come the big rigs for the Hutchinson Big Toys for Little Kids Expo
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Gary O. Prieve, 67
- WORDS FOR LIVING: Perhaps we should turn to Jesus and forget life's conundrums
- Vladimir “Butch” David Pernar, 67
- Permit approved to fill Hutchinson Shopko building
- Dragons run to big win in season opener
- Hutchinson football team going big with Sept. 10 ceremony
- FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Swimmers have returning top-end power
- Gerrod Donovan Breezee, 49