Della Lena Schultz, 96, of Glencoe, passed away Sept. 9, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Private family service is Saturday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The public is welcome to attend the committal service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Brownton. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

