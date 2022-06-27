Delores D. Goebel , 94, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, June 25, at her home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 and again one hour prior to the service ALL at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

