Delores McLain, 87, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Ecumen of Litchfield–Bethany Memory Care in Litchfield. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online guestbook is available at hantge.com.
