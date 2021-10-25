DeLoyd D. Dreier, 90, of Stewart, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Olivia Restorative Therapy & Nursing in Olivia. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

