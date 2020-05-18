Delphine D. Dobratz, 88, of Long Lake, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul. Graveside service with social distancing will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 23, in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter finds a new home
- Hutchinson High School graduates will have "drive-in" ceremony
- Will the Hutchinson Aquatic Center open this summer?
- MnDOT receives federal aid for local safety improvements
- Businesses across Minnesota open in defiance of executive order
- David "Butch" Gabrielson, 83
- Bobcat construction project a 'massive' construction statement for Systems West
- Citizens Bank & Trust Co. of Hutchinson named in lawsuit
- Gov. Walz: MN’s stay-at-home order will expire late Sunday, more businesses can reopen
- Hutchinson High School's Landon Butler 'is just getting started'