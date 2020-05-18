Delphine D. Dobratz, 88, of Long Lake, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul. Graveside service with social distancing will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 23, in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

