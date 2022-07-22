Delzelle “Del” Busse, 87, of Litchfield, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield with interment in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
