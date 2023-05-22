Dennis D. Beihoffer, 83, of Buffalo Lake, passed away Saturday at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, with interment at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Please visit www.hantge.com for all updated service information.
