Dennis "Denny" Drazkowski, 67, of Hutchinson, husband of LuAnn, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Hayward. Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, at St. Anastacia Catholic Church Gymnasium in Hutchinson. Please use the East Entrance. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. prior to the Mass at the church.

