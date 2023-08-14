Dennis L. Getz, 67, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, at his home. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church.