Dennis L. Getz, 67, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, at his home. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Minnezona melds shared dreams, as well as regional flavors
- Civil War spy mystery unravels at G.A.R. Hall in Litchfield
- Drew Barrymore keeps daughters’ iPads locked in her safe: ‘They only come out for special occasions!’
- Robin Haas, 67
- David Johnson, 76
- Dale Daak, 78
- Merlin Nygaard, 81
- Display celebrates 100 years of Meeker County 4-H
- Teacher, mother, wife, daughter, aunt and sister
- Martin "Marty" Koepp, 79