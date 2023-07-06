Dennis D. Ulrich, 86, of Hutchinson, formerly of Buffalo Lake, Cologne, and Chaska, passed away on Friday, June 30, at Hillcrest Care and Rehab Center in Mankato. There will be a private family interment held at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
