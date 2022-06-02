Diana L. Jensen, 59, of Hutchinson, wife of Richard, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
