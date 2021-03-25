Diane K. Kahle, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Glenfields Living with Care in Glencoe. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
