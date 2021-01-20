Diane Porth, 72, of Darwin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home in Darwin. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gruenhagen, five other state lawmakers under investigation after participation in St. Paul 'Storm the Capitol' rally
- Police investigating alleged recording of Hutchinson teacher committing sexual act
- A new home for McLeod County government
- 2020-21 Hutchinson High School first trimester honor rolls
- Jack Reinert, 66
- Travis M. Kachelmeier-Marte, 27
- Chicago man arrested in Hutchinson for indecent exposure
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Clayton Shoutz, 89
- John R. Myllykangas, 64