Dianne L. Born, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family funeral service was 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Private gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

