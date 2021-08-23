Dianne L. Born, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family funeral service was 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Private gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
