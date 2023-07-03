Dolores M. Holtz, 99, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, June 30, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.