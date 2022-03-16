Dolores P. Joecks, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pixar's 'Turning Red' addresses new issues while targeting tweens
- Hutchinson Middle School second trimester honor rolls
- Hutchinson man accused of falsifying policing hours
- Trevor Berger, 43
- Litchfield students raise more than $20,000 for Special Olympics through Polar Plunge
- Sharon Connaughty-Graf, 83
- Michael Buble is dramatic
- James Navratil, 67
- Richard Kruse, 89
- David Solheim, 78