Dolores P. Joecks, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

