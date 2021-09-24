Dolores L. Schindler, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Grace Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
