Donald “Don” Hantge, 77, husband of Bobbi, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
