Donald H. Fenske, husband of Marion, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Buffalo Lake Health Care Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

