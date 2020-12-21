Donald G. Janke, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
