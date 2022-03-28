Donald L. Harbarth, 83, of Glencoe, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn, with interment following at High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
