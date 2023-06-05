Donald R. Hartwig, husband of Marilyn, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Jan. 24 at Harmony River Living Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Interment will be at a later date in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

