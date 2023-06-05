Donald R. Hartwig, husband of Marilyn, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Jan. 24 at Harmony River Living Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Interment will be at a later date in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tina Turner was left raging when husband Erwin Bach waited two days to call her after first time they slept together
- Jamie Foxx ‘will give update on his health when he’s ready’
- Amy Paulson, 42
- Wild n Out star Jacky Oh dies aged 32
- Two Hutchinson women seriously injured in Ellsworth Township crash
- Amy Paulson, 42
- Ryan Gosling ‘leans’ on wife Eva Mendes to rescue him from confusion
- Dwayne Johnson returns to the Fast and Furious franchise
- Justin Selle, 40
- Elliot Page 'barely made it through' his transition