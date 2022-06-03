Donald E. Huebert, 97, of Hutchinson, formerly of Brownton, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

