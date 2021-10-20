Donald J. Cady, of Central Point, Oregon, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Sept. 16, 2021, in Medford, Oregon. Internment took place in the Eagle Point National Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life Oct. 12.
