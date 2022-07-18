Donald E. Koch, 88 of Litchfield, passed away July 16, 2022, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
