Donald L. Ljungren, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Memorial service is at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in West Cemetery in Sebeka, at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
