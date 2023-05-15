Donald F. Schultz, 91, of Hutchinson passed away on Friday at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 3 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
