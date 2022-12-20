Donald D. Slater, 79, of Darwin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Buffalo. Memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at All Saints Lutheran Church in Darwin. Gathering of family and friends will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
