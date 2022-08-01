Donna Johnson, 89, wife of Merrill Johnson of Hutchinson passed away July 30 at Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.

