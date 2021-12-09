Donna L. Hoff, 73, of Litchfield, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

