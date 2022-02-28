Donna Reetz, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson.

