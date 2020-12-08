Doris A. Nelson, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

