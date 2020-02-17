Doris N. Betker, 101, of Dassel passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Augustana Lakeside Healthcare Center in Dassel. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
