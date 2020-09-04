Doris E. Daggett, 98, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Memorials preferred. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
