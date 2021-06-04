Doris M. Oldre, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local buyers have big plans for Hutch Cafe
- Hutchinson man taken to HCMC after motorcycle crash
- Begnaud to resign from Hutchinson City Council
- Ed Sheeran lands major deal to become face of TikTok
- ‘Lucifer’: God Drops a Couple Bombshells on His Sons (RECAP)
- Man dies in Wednesday night crash on Highway 212
- After 53 years in the family, sisters say goodbye to Hutch Cafe
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- ‘Lucifer’ Plans God’s Retirement, But Who’s Plotting in Heaven? (RECAP)
- Hutchinson City Council discusses members' policy violations