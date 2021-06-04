Doris M. Oldre, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

