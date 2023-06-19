Doris R. Stubson, 84, of Hutchinson passed away June 6, at Harmony River Living Center. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in the Cavalier Cemetery in Cavalier, North Dakota. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral service and interment in Cavalier, North Dakota, will be on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mayim Bialik shares rare photo of 17-year-old son Miles
- Local woman charged in embezzling investigation
- John Amos’ elder abuse investigation underway
- Olivia Rodrigo to return with new single Vampire this month
- Joseph Ross, 67
- Katherine "Kathy" Simondet, 65
- Anita Baker drops Babyface as support act due to 'cyber bullying'
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Amy Schumer mocks 'sociopath' Hilaria Baldwin
- Two injured in a crash at 7/15 intersection in Hutchinson