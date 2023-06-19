Doris R. Stubson, 84, of Hutchinson passed away June 6, at Harmony River Living Center. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in the Cavalier Cemetery in Cavalier, North Dakota. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral service and interment in Cavalier, North Dakota, will be on Saturday, Aug. 12.

