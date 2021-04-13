Dorothea Mortensen, 95, wife of Richard Mortensen, lifetime resident of rural Cosmos, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment following in the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 16, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
