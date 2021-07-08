Dorothy E. Hunt, 78 of Litchfield, died May 7, 2020 at her home in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday July 9, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Litchfield. A prayer service will be 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8 Jomas Hill Vineyard, 67755 205th Street, Darwin, MN. Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.

