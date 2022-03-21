Dorothy McKee Korngiebel, 88, died Saturday at her home in Judson Woods. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be live streamed via Peace Lutheran Church’s Facebook page. Online guest book is available at hantge.com.
