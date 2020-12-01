Dorothy L. Abitz, 98, of Litchfield, formerly Grove City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Private family services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
