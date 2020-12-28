Dorothy L. Ide, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, one hour prior to the service, ALL AT CHURCH. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- READER LETTER: Trump leaves with long list of accomplishments
- A third Meeker County fire this month ends in loss of home
- BG Jewelers takes flight in downtown Hutchinson
- COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Meeker Memorial Hospital
- Mary L. Hoff, 66
- Fire destroys Litchfield Township house
- COVID-19 vaccine arrives in McLeod County hospitals
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Merry and bright: Where to find the best Christmas lights displays in Hutchinson
- Taking a byte of Litchfield