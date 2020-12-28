Dorothy L. Ide, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, one hour prior to the service, ALL AT CHURCH. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.