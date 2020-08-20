Dorothy M. Bitzer, 93, of Silver Lake, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
