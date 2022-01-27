Douglas R. Benage, 52, husband of Paula Johnson, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Cedar Mills Township. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and one hour prior to the service at the church. Service will be livestreamed www.facebook.com/Immanuelhutch
Most Popular
Articles
- Dan Maiers, 49
- Hutchinson's Gina Plotz used running to her mind and body after a personal tragedy
- Meat Loaf 'seriously ill with COVID-19' before death
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Alvin Bertram, 52
- GIRLS BASKETBALL: Dragons delay NL-S coach's history-making win
- Mark Kisling, 53
- Litchfield woman injured when car crashes into tree
- Cheryl Linder, 70
- Jay Provencher, 76